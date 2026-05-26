Video: Virginia Cops on the Hunt for 'Pink Panther'

Virginia authorities are on the hunt for a mysterious individual seen roaming around a city dressed in a pink panther costume. According to a local media report, multiple witnesses spotted the peculiar stranger earlier this month in the community of Fredericksburg. Realtor Russ Ray, who captured footage of the puzzling person, recalled being taken aback when he first noticed the costume-clad individual. "I thought that was a little bizarre," he explained, "so I shot a quick video and put it on TikTok." The footage spread like wildfire online before the story took something of a troubling turn.

More on this weird story at the Coast to Coast AM website.