Ghanaian Woman Dressed as Ghost Allegedly Burglarizes Late Friend's House

In a weird story out of Ghana, a woman was arrested for allegedly burglarizing her late friend's house while wearing a makeshift ghost costume. According to a local media report, the strange scheme came to light on Saturday evening in Kwadaso Municipality when neighbors spotted what appeared to be a wandering spirit outside the home of Osei Bonsu, who passed away a few weeks ago. After some debate over what to do about the eerie presence, a handful of brave individuals decided to investigate the situation by first filming the mysterious stranger. When the spooky figure appeared in the footage, one witness explained, "we realized it was not a ghost, because a ghost's image can't be captured."

More on this bizarre story at the Coast to Coast AM website.