Town Of Hypoluxo Electing 3 Council Members

The town of Hypoluxo is in our Election Spotlight.

There is a Town Council race in which four candidates are running for three seats. Councilmembers Linda Allen, Doug Besecker and John Sochacki are running, as well as candidate David Loevin.

There is no mayoral race as Mayor Michael Brown was re-elected to another three-year term in 2024. In Hypoluxo, the mayor also serves as the town manager.

Council members also serve three-year terms.

Some of the issues that the council has been dealing with in recent months include the scheduled maintenance of the FEC Railway, where Brightline runs through the town. There have been temporary closures near Federal Highway, leading to some traffic concerns.

There have also been significant traffic issues, including lane closures along Hypoluxo Road, Jog Road and near the Turnpike.