Boca Raton's Seat D Candidates Battle For One-Year Term In March 10th Race

In our Election Spotlight this morning, the race for Seat D on the Boca Raton City Council.
This is a seat being vacated by Councilman Andy Thomson who is running for mayor. The winner will serve the final year of his term.
One of three candidates is former County Commissioner Robert Weinroth who famously switched parties two years ago from Democrat to Republican in a Congressional bid. This is a nonpartisan race, but Weinroth confirms to me that he is still a registered Republican.
The race is focused on development, with the "One Boca" project being left in the voters' hands. Weinroth, who is also a former Boca Raton City Council member, says the downtown redevlopment project has been pared down and much of it is needed.
"As the project has been debated and discussed, it's been reduced to less than eight acres of redevelopment so the project has really been discussed and it's at a point now where it's much more tolerable to a lot of the people within the community."
Fellow candidate Larry Cellon is a retired construction company co-owner who spent 27 years on the city's Community Appearance Board and 10 years on the Planning and Zoning Board.
One of his priorities is what he calls "smart and sustainable growth" and says the "One Boca" project started out as a great idea, but then...
"The City Council went out and put the police station out for a referendum for $175 million, which we the taxpayers are going to pay for, not the developer. Then we went and we bought a 70,000 square foot office building...that's for City Hall. So, we've got it all covered already. We don't need the developer."
Candidate Stacy Sipple did not respond to our requests for an interview.
The Election is March 10th.