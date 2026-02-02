Boca Raton's Seat D Candidates Battle For One-Year Term In March 10th Race

In our Election Spotlight this morning, the race for Seat D on the Boca Raton City Council.

This is a seat being vacated by Councilman Andy Thomson who is running for mayor. The winner will serve the final year of his term.

One of three candidates is former County Commissioner Robert Weinroth who famously switched parties two years ago from Democrat to Republican in a Congressional bid. This is a nonpartisan race, but Weinroth confirms to me that he is still a registered Republican.

The race is focused on development, with the "One Boca" project being left in the voters' hands. Weinroth, who is also a former Boca Raton City Council member, says the downtown redevlopment project has been pared down and much of it is needed.

"As the project has been debated and discussed, it's been reduced to less than eight acres of redevelopment so the project has really been discussed and it's at a point now where it's much more tolerable to a lot of the people within the community."