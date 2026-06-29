A Rundown Of Local Races In August Primary As We Are 7 Weeks Away

The August 18th primary is seven weeks from today and we're reaching out to the candidates in the local elections.

The races we'll be following in our Election Spotlight both on-air and online include seven newly redrawn U.S. House districts, like 23, which has Lois Frankel facing two Democrat challengers. District 22 is her current seat, but that has moved to western portions of Palm Beach County, including Wellington and Loxahatchee, along with portions of Broward and Florida's west coast.

In addition to the Democrat primary, there will be a Republican primary in which Deborah Adeimy faces Paola Branda. Adeimy has battled in a GOP primary for the right to face off against Frankel unsuccessfully the past two elections, losing to Dan Franzese both times.

Franzese is now running for the new District 25, which covers portions of southern Palm Beach along with Broward and Miami-Dade counties. Franzese is one of five candidates in a GOP primary, which also includes former Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer.

Democrat Congressman Jared Moskowitz, who is currently the incumbent in District 23, faces one challenger in Oliver Adams Larkin.

There are four primaries in the Florida House in our area.

In District 87, Democrat Incumbent Emily Gregory won a special election in March and is waiting to see which Republican she'll face in November.

The GOP primary includes Jon Maples, who lost to Gregory in that special general election. He'll face Jonathan Rubin in August.

There are also primaries between the Republicans in Districts 89 and 92, as well as the Democrats in District 91.

There are no primaries in the Florida Senate in Palm Beach County or the Treasure Coast.

The August primary in Palm Beach County will feature a number of local races, including a Democrat primary for County Commission in District 2, where Commissioner Gregg Weiss is termed out in November. Current School Board member Erica Whitfield is running against Teresa Johnson.

In District 6, Republican Commissioner Sara Baxter recently backtracked on her plans to run for Congress at the request of President Trump, who is endorsing her for the County Commission. She'll face one candidate in a GOP primary, while three Democrats will battle for the seat as well.

While School Board races are nonpartisan, they will appear on the August ballot and any necessary runoffs will happen in November. The members in seats 3 and 7, Karen Brill and Edwin Ferguson respectively, are unopposed.

Four candidates are running for the open District 4 seat, with Erica Whitfield vacating it run for County Commission.

Also, incumbent School Board member in District 6 Marcia Andrews will not be running for another term and three candidates are running for that seat.

We'll be getting more in-depth on each of these races in the coming weeks on the Palm Beaches Elections Headquarters.