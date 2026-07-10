Palm Beach County Mayor Sara Baxter Faces Challenger In GOP Primary

The Republican Primary for Palm Beach County Commission, District 6 is in our Election Spotlight ahead of the August 18th primaries. Commissioner Sara Baxter, currently serving as County Mayor, is the only incumbent in three Commission primaries, but she almost wasn't, backing out of a decision to run for Congress after just a few days.

That came after President Trump posted a Truth Social message that he'd prefer she continue to serve the county he calls home.

"When the president says 'Hey I need you here more than I need you in Congress,' I believe there's a respect of office owed to the President of the United States."

The County Commission will be voting on Project Tango on Wednesday, but Baxter says she will recuse herself from the vote at the instruction of the County Attorney after repeatedly speaking out against the proposal for a massive AI data center. That's because it's a quasi-judicial vote.

Baxter proposed the approved moratorium on data centers and while Project Tango is exempt, she says that if her fellow commissioners vote it down this week, developers would have to wait before reapplying. When pressed for how she thinks the vote will go, she says she's expecting a 'no.'