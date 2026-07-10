Palm Beach County Mayor Sara Baxter Faces Challenger In GOP Primary

The Republican Primary for Palm Beach County Commission, District 6 is in our Election Spotlight ahead of the August 18th primaries. Commissioner Sara Baxter, currently serving as County Mayor, is the only incumbent in three Commission primaries, but she almost wasn't, backing out of a decision to run for Congress after just a few days.
That came after President Trump posted a Truth Social message that he'd prefer she continue to serve the county he calls home.
"When the president says 'Hey I need you here more than I need you in Congress,' I believe there's a respect of office owed to the President of the United States."
The County Commission will be voting on Project Tango on Wednesday, but Baxter says she will recuse herself from the vote at the instruction of the County Attorney after repeatedly speaking out against the proposal for a massive AI data center. That's because it's a quasi-judicial vote.
Baxter proposed the approved moratorium on data centers and while Project Tango is exempt, she says that if her fellow commissioners vote it down this week, developers would have to wait before reapplying. When pressed for how she thinks the vote will go, she says she's expecting a 'no.'
Baxter faces a GOP challenge from Elizabeth Accomando, who is board president of the Indian Trail Improvement District. Like the incumbent, she is a small business owner and operates an animal rescue.
On why she's running:
"There's a lot of things that are happening in the western communities and it's very concerning. And we've been fighting, in my opinion as well as the residents, some really bad ideas that don't align with what the people in this district want."
Accomando voices several concerns about Project Tango, including the unknown potential for impacts on students and staff at a nearby elementary school.
The proposed expansion of Florida's homestead exemption is another huge topic in these races. The constitutional amendment would increase Florida's non-school homestead exemption to $250,000 over two years...
On the topic, Baxter says "I do believe there's areas that the county could cut back."
She cites the amount spent on Palm Tran, but says the state CFO's claims about the amount he says the county is overspending are not true.
Baxter says the county gets in roughtly $2.2 billion to manage and the sheriff's over one billion dollar budget comes off the top, along with salaries for the other constitutional officers.
"We are left with roughly $600 million to run 35 departments in a county of 1.5 million people. The idea that we have wasted $445 million isn't possible."
Accomando shares her thoughts on the proposal that will be on our ballots come November.
"I mean anybody that owns their home shouldn't be continually paying for property taxes, not getting anymore services for it...I absolutely agree. But the bill needs work. There has to be government efficiencies put in place. I don't want to see a shell game where we're just transferring it or we're raising millage because the millage can get raised and we're not going to see any savings."
There's also a Democrat primary for District 6 and we'll hear from those candidates as well this week both on-air and online right here.