Democrats Running For Palm Beach County Commission, District 6

The primary elections are coming up August 18th and earlier this week we heard from the candidates in the Republican primary for the Palm Beach County Commission District 6 seat.
Today, we're covering the Democrat primary, featuring three candidates, including Rudy Tinker.
He's an Army veteran, a former local teacher and current professor of political science at Palm Beach State College. He is also a general contractor and small business owner.
Project Tango gets a vote today from the County Commission and Tinker says he was at a recent meeting, where he and other residents spoke out against the AI data center proposal.
"You can't push policy over people. If the people tell you no they don't want it, you've already got your answer."
Among his concerns...
"One big issue I have with Project Tango is it's too close to a school. These are massive centers and coming 1,000 feet from an elementary school...these data centers...there's not enough information on them."
Tinker contends that most District 6 residents don't need or wouldn't do the jobs that developers claim the facility would provide. He refers to concerns that Communist China is behind oppostion to data centers as 'scare tactics.'
On the upcoming ballot referendum that would increase the non-school taxes homestead exemption to $250,000 over two years, Tinker says you should vote your conscience, but also says homeowners should ask themselves this question:
"When they take your home, where are they going to put you? Where will you go? What are they going to say to you after they take your home if you cannot afford property tax?"
He declined to answer how he plans to vote.
Also in this race is Katherine Waldron, a former State Representative and Port of Palm Beach Commissioner.
She has a lot of concerns when it comes to Project Tango.
"It's right near Arden (community). It's near the school. To me, from the research I've been doing on AI centers, there's a lot of problematic things. One is, it's not even a proven business model yet. Two, we don't really know what the impact of everything is."
Waldron cites a couple of reports from communities near existing data centers in other parts of the country.
"The residents were told in the Lake Tahoe area that you're going to have to find another source of electricity next year since we're using all of ours for the data center. Outside of Richmond, the residents were told to try to keep their lights off."
FPL has publicly assured residential customers and state regulators that data centers will not cause electricity interruptions or inflate household power bills. And a new state law bans the company from inflating power bills due to AI data centers.
On the homestead exemption increase being posed to voters in November, Waldron who boasts an economics degree and an MBA says that passage would cause a massive challenge for local governments.
"It will have a very serious impact on counties and certainly some of the smaller municipalities. I've managed large budgets in the corporate world and I think it's going to be a budget nightmare to have to cut, I mean some of the estimates are
30 to 40 percent of the county budget."
That point is debated by Florida's chief financial officer after conducting an audit of county spending.
Candidate Mario Guzman did not reply to my requests for an interview for coverage of the County Commission District 6 Democrat primary.