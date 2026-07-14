Democrats Running For Palm Beach County Commission, District 6

The primary elections are coming up August 18th and earlier this week we heard from the candidates in the Republican primary for the Palm Beach County Commission District 6 seat.

Today, we're covering the Democrat primary, featuring three candidates, including Rudy Tinker.

He's an Army veteran, a former local teacher and current professor of political science at Palm Beach State College. He is also a general contractor and small business owner.

Project Tango gets a vote today from the County Commission and Tinker says he was at a recent meeting, where he and other residents spoke out against the AI data center proposal.

"You can't push policy over people. If the people tell you no they don't want it, you've already got your answer."

Among his concerns...

"One big issue I have with Project Tango is it's too close to a school. These are massive centers and coming 1,000 feet from an elementary school...these data centers...there's not enough information on them."

Tinker contends that most District 6 residents don't need or wouldn't do the jobs that developers claim the facility would provide. He refers to concerns that Communist China is behind oppostion to data centers as 'scare tactics.'

On the upcoming ballot referendum that would increase the non-school taxes homestead exemption to $250,000 over two years, Tinker says you should vote your conscience, but also says homeowners should ask themselves this question:

"When they take your home, where are they going to put you? Where will you go? What are they going to say to you after they take your home if you cannot afford property tax?"

He declined to answer how he plans to vote.