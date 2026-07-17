3 Candidates Seek School Board Seat Held For 16 Years By Marcia Andrews

There are two Palm Beach County School Board seats up for election in the August 18th primary and the race for District 6 is in our Election Spotlight.

Marcia Andrews is not seeking another term after 16 years on the School Board and three candidates want that seat.

They include former Wellington Village Council member and attorney John McGovern. He touts himself and his kids as being graduates from schools in the district. McGovern says his time working in local government gave him the essential experience of budgeting.

"The school board budget is $5.9 billion with a capital improvement budget of $1.2 billion. In my time in government, I have managed budgets in excess of $100 million for a decade."

He says he's the only candidate in this race with experience running a business, his law firm in Royal Palm Beach, saying how important that is to help make decisions for the county's largest employer.