3 Candidates Seek School Board Seat Held For 16 Years By Marcia Andrews

There are two Palm Beach County School Board seats up for election in the August 18th primary and the race for District 6 is in our Election Spotlight.
Marcia Andrews is not seeking another term after 16 years on the School Board and three candidates want that seat.
They include former Wellington Village Council member and attorney John McGovern. He touts himself and his kids as being graduates from schools in the district. McGovern says his time working in local government gave him the essential experience of budgeting.
"The school board budget is $5.9 billion with a capital improvement budget of $1.2 billion. In my time in government, I have managed budgets in excess of $100 million for a decade."
He says he's the only candidate in this race with experience running a business, his law firm in Royal Palm Beach, saying how important that is to help make decisions for the county's largest employer.
Widline Pierre is a former guidance counselor for the Palm Beach County School District as well as a mental health therapist.
She currently serves on the district's Diversity and Equity Committee which has had to change the way it operates due to state law and federal manate against DEI in education.
Pierre addresses the nearly 7,000 students who left the school district over the past year, saying that she believes some of those are kept home over concerns about the crackdown on illegal immigration. She's been trying to get this word out to parents.
"They do have the obligation to send their kids to school and also too, as we all know, any agency just can't come into our school grounds and just pick up kids. So, there's also aspects of the law that protect our children when they are in school."
Wanda Rosario-Schoenfeld holds a doctorate in education leadership and administration.
She touts 38 years in education, having worked as a classroom teacher, principal and administrative positions in Pennsylvania and Buffalo, New York before moving here about ten years ago. She's now on a school board for a local private school.
"That gave me also a wide view of what's going on in the community and packed with the rules and regulations and policies that are prevalent for West Palm Beach."
All three candidates sound off on the recent layoffs due to an approved raise for teachers and other topics.