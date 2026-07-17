Martin Commission Race Stays At 3 Candidates After Judge's Ruling

A look at the candidates in the Martin County Commission District 2 race.

There are three of them after a judge this week ruled that Susan O'Rourke can remain on the ballot.

Fellow candidate Christopher Collins had claimed that O'Rourke didn't meet the residency requirements, sparking a judicial review. Collins claimed that she was not legally a Martin County resident, and was living in St. Lucie County when she qualified to run for office.

But O'Rourke says she had already changed her driver's license, voter registration and mailing address to a home in Stuart before she qualified. The judge ultimately ruled in O'Rourke's favor.

She and Collins told CBS 12 news that now it's time to move on.

O'Rourke: "I'm not surprised. That is what I've been saying all along."

Collins: "The air is clear. We can feel good about the election. We're going to let the voters decide."

O'Rourke is a a developer consultant and a real estate agent.

Collins is the former Mayor of Stuart who stepped down from the city commission in April when the chriopractor announced his run for County Commission.

The third candidate in this race is Althea Wiley, who owns a few small businesses and works as a realtor.

All three of the candidates are Republicans, making the District 2 County Commission race a Universal Primary. That means all registered Martin County voters are eligible to cast a ballot. If no one gets a majority of the votes on August 18th, a run-off between the top two vote-getters will held in November.