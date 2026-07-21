2 Republicans Battle For Shot At Democrat Gregory In FL House District 87

The GOP Primary for State House District 87 is in our Election Spotlight this morning.
This is the seat that flipped from Red to Blue in March when Democrat Emily Gregory beat Republican Jon Maples in a special election in a district that includes Mar-a-Lago. That made national news.
Republican Mike Caruso previously held the seat and was appointed to be Palm Beach County's Clerk of Court and Comptroller. Caruso had won reelection in 2024 by 19 points, with President Trump winning the district by 11 points. Maples lost despite having Trump's endorsement and he's back for another shot.
"What's different this time...special elections can be a little challenging for Republicans but because I believe in this district and this campaign is going to be very different."
He says voter turnout will be much better in November, with many things on the ballot that Republicans will want to weigh in on, including the property tax amendment.
If he wants to be on that November ballot, Maples, a financial advisor and former Lake Clark Shores Town Council member, will have to beat his primary opponent Jonathan Rubin.
Rubin is Executive Director of a coalition of environmental and conservation nonprofits called the Clean Earth Initiative and says he's worked closely with legislators to get bills passed that protect Florida's drinking water and preserve our natural resources.
Rubin says he has the experience to beat Gregory.
"For me it's a no-brainer. I'm running against someone who may have slightly stronger name I.D. but he's already proven that he can't win this race. It's not the first race he's lost and more money isn't gonna save him."
But Maples says he's hearing from members of the district who are happy that he's running again because he has grit and is resilient.
Both candidates speak about issues such as the proposed expansion of Florida's homestead exemption.