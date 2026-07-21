2 Republicans Battle For Shot At Democrat Gregory In FL House District 87

The GOP Primary for State House District 87 is in our Election Spotlight this morning.

This is the seat that flipped from Red to Blue in March when Democrat Emily Gregory beat Republican Jon Maples in a special election in a district that includes Mar-a-Lago. That made national news.

Republican Mike Caruso previously held the seat and was appointed to be Palm Beach County's Clerk of Court and Comptroller. Caruso had won reelection in 2024 by 19 points, with President Trump winning the district by 11 points. Maples lost despite having Trump's endorsement and he's back for another shot.

"What's different this time...special elections can be a little challenging for Republicans but because I believe in this district and this campaign is going to be very different."

He says voter turnout will be much better in November, with many things on the ballot that Republicans will want to weigh in on, including the property tax amendment.