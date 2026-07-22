Palm Beach County Commission District 2 Is A Universal Primary

The race for the Palm Beach County Commission District 2 seat that is being vacated by Gregg Weiss, who is termed out, is a two-candidate Democrat primary, which amounts to a Universal primary since there are no Republicans, NPAs or third-party candidates running.

That means all registered voters living in the district get to vote for either current Palm Beach County School Board member Erica Whitfield or Teresa Johnson, a Haverhill town council member and organizational manager for Palm Tran.

The person who takes this seat in November will be part of the decision-making when it comes to budget cuts should the voters approve the expansion of Florida's homestead exemption. Johnson says she's ready.

"I understand that taxpayers, they want relief and they deserve relief and they deserve value for their money. I do believe my priority will be to control spending, ensure that there's no wasteful spending that's occurring there at the county and just ensuring that those priority areas continue to be in place and continue to be available to our residents."

Johnson defines 'priority areas' as public safety, infrastructure and "those high need human services."