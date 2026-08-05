Economic Impact, Jobs At Stake In Races For Port Of Palm Beach Commission

The Port of Palm Beach Commission is in our Election Spotlight.

The incumbent in the Democrat primary for the Group 5 seat explains more about the Port and the Commission that's elected by the voters to manage it.

"The Port of Palm Beach is the economic engine for our community and we also create jobs. We are what I would call a business of the state of Florida. We are a special independent district, a special taxing district. We have the power to tax but we have not taxed in Palm Beach County since 1975."

Deandre Poole, a senior instructor in the School of Communication and Multimedia Studies at Florida Atlantic University, says he's helped oversee a port with an economic impact exceeding $7 billion since he was first elected in 2022.

"We talk about the sucess of the Port in the 3 and a half years...the fact that we completed a $36 million infrastructure development project. We have secured over $13 million in state grants and we have an additional $6 million in money that we're expecting to receive."