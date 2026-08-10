Martin County Commission District 4 Race Features 3 Republican Candidates

With just a week to go before Election Day and early voting continuing in Martin County, the County Commission race for District 4 is in our Election Spotlight.

The incumbent is Sarah Heard, a Republican who is facing two fellow Republicans, making this a universal primary just like District 2, which we previously featured here. All registered voters in the county can vote for both races.

Heard has been on the Martin County Commission since 2002 and currently serves as Commission Chair. She lists her core values as "slow development, clean up our water, and keep our taxes low."

The first of Heard's challengers is John Dial, who owns and operates an international marine management and sales business. He's also a realtor. Among the things Dial says he stands for are "controlling growth, protecting our waterways and guarding your tax dollars."

John Kazanjian is our third candidate. The president of the statewide police union, the Police Benevolent Association, and serves as president of the Martin County PBA. Among the things he lists as priorities, "stopping overdevelopment" and "enhancing public safety and support for first responders."

If no candidate reaches a majority of fifty percent plus one vote in the Primary, the top two votegetters will be on the November ballot for all county voters.