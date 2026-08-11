Four Candidates Run For PBC School Board Seat Being Vacated By Whitfield

In our Election Spotlight this morning, the second of two Palm Beach County School Board primaries. Erica Whitfield is not seeking another term in District 4 as she is running for the County Commission.

That has four candidates vying for her seat on the School Board, including Dr. Tiffany Bryant who has worked within the Palm Beach County School District as a mental health counselor and as an adult and community education instructor as well as a substitute teacher currently. Bryant also works as a researcher and as a licensed financial advisor.

"It wasn't a space where I envisioned myself in but when I saw who the other candidates were, I knew that I had more to bring to the table and to offer to our voters and our constituency here in District 4 not only as a parent of a student but as a spouse of an educator in our public schools and as someone who's actually worked within our school system."

Bryant, who once worked as a Congressional Aide for the late South Florida Republican Representative Lincoln Diaz-Balart, says she would have been a 'yes' vote for the 3 point 5 percent pay raises the board recently gave teachers, despite knowing that layoffs were likely. She says it's important to support teachers and make sure they are 'fairly compensated.'