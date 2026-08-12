Newly Redrawn CD 23 Has 2 Republican Candidates Hoping To Face Frankel

The newly redrawn Congressional District 23 is very similar to the current District 22, running through much of Palm Beach County, including the town of Palm Beach and President Trump's Mar-a-Lago.

There is a Democrat Primary with House Incumbent Lois Frankel facing two challengers and we'll feature them soon, but this morning, the Republican Primary is in our Election Spotlight.

There are two candidates in this race, including one who has run for Congress the past two elections. Deb Adeimy touts being a fifth-generation Floridian and has served as a strategic wealth advisor and executive director at several top-tier financial firms, including J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley.

"I have that unique perspective of how it all works from the inside and out and I think we really need someone who understands the capital markets, the banking system, tax laws, insurance, all of that."

When they return from their August recess, the U.S. Senate is expected to vote on one portion of the Save America Act...Voter I.D. That's something Adeimy says must get done.

"There's just no excuse for the Democrats to push back on making sure Americans are voting."