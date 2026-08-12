Newly Redrawn CD 23 Has 2 Republican Candidates Hoping To Face Frankel

The newly redrawn Congressional District 23 is very similar to the current District 22, running through much of Palm Beach County, including the town of Palm Beach and President Trump's Mar-a-Lago.
There is a Democrat Primary with House Incumbent Lois Frankel facing two challengers and we'll feature them soon, but this morning, the Republican Primary is in our Election Spotlight.
There are two candidates in this race, including one who has run for Congress the past two elections. Deb Adeimy touts being a fifth-generation Floridian and has served as a strategic wealth advisor and executive director at several top-tier financial firms, including J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley.
"I have that unique perspective of how it all works from the inside and out and I think we really need someone who understands the capital markets, the banking system, tax laws, insurance, all of that."
When they return from their August recess, the U.S. Senate is expected to vote on one portion of the Save America Act...Voter I.D. That's something Adeimy says must get done.
"There's just no excuse for the Democrats to push back on making sure Americans are voting."
Her opponent is Paola Branda, an ESOL Coordinator at a Palm Beach County middle school, holding a doctorate in educational leadership. Her family fled Venezuela at the time she says it was transitioning to a Socialist country.
"I believe our beautiful country needs leadership that is available, that people have access to and that put America first."
Branda also talks about the importance of passing the Save America Act.
"People should be able to trust the system, the electoral system, the election process and have people's minds that their voice is protected and is heard."
Adeimy has legally challenged Branda's candidacy and was seeking to disqualify her from the ballot over alleged noncompliance with qualification requirements. Those include not providing proof of U.S. citizenship for a constitutionally mandated minimum duration.
Branda claims to be a U.S. citizen while also holding Venezuelan citizenship and insists that she is a legitimate candidate. Hear more from both Branda and Adeimy on that subject and the issues in the audio players above.