Rundown Of Florida House Primaries

Here's a rundown of the local state House seats with primaries:

We featured the Republican primary in House District 87, where Jon Maples faces off against Jonathan Rubin. Democrat Emily Gregory flipped a red seat blue in a special election earlier this year.

In District 89, Democrat Incumbent Debra Tendrich is awaiting the winner of a Republican primary between Jeff Buongiorno and Cathy Higgins. Buongiorno is a former deputy who is now a business owner. Higgins served 12 years on the Atlantis City Council. She's a small business owner, dance instructor at the Kings Academy and a realtor.

In District 92, Republican Stephen Iacullo withdrew from the primary, but his name remains on the ballot because he did so after the state's qualifying deadline had passed. Steve Byers is in this primary and is expected to face Democrat Incumbent Kelly Skidmore in November. Byers is an insurance claims adjuster.

We'll hear from more candidates, with the stacked Republican primary in Congressional District 22, where seven candidates are running. That's coming up on Monday and the Democrat primary in CD 23, where Lois Frankel is the House incumbent, we'll hear from those candidates on Tuesday morning.