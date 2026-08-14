Crowded GOP Primary For Congressional District 22 Features 7 Candidates

The most crowded race in this week's primary in our area is the one for Republicans in the newly redrawn Congressional District 22. This new district runs through parts of Southwest Florida as well. It includes portions of western Palm Beach County like Wellington, Loxahatchee and Royal Palm Beach, into Broward and then runs through Hendry and Collier counties. It's a Republican-favored district with no incumbent. There are seven candidates in the GOP primary.

David Burck is a Marine Corps veteran and a former West Palm Beach police officer and detective, currently working as a realtor and business owner. He also worked with Turning Point USA, managing fundraising initiatives across the state.

"I was not a fundraiser. I had no history in fundraising, but I loved these ideas. I've loved conservative, you know these foundational ideas that make the west as a whole, specifically America, the greatest country to ever exist."

I asked him about the importance of the SAVE America Act, in case it doesn't get passed this Congress and he's in the House next year.

"I look at it from the first principles of if you have one voter who is disenfranchised, that's one too many. We cannot let this go. We have to fight this tooth and nail."