Frankel Wants New Term In New District 23 & Faces 2 Challengers In Primary

Our final Election Spotlight feature for the primary is on the Democrats running for the newly redrawn Congressional District 23. There is no incumbent in this district, but it is very similar to the old District 22, where Democrat Lois Frankel is currently serving. The biggest changes include a removal of all areas west of State Road 7 and the addition of Riviera Beach, making this a more favorable district for Democrats.

Frankel has two challengers in this race, Victoria Doyle and Mark Piper. The congresswoman has been in the U.S. House since 2013.

"I've had thousands of votes...thousands. That's your really most important responsibility is your thousands of votes and I always, I believe I have reflected the values of this community. That's why the've reelected me a few times."