Frankel Wants New Term In New District 23 & Faces 2 Challengers In Primary

Our final Election Spotlight feature for the primary is on the Democrats running for the newly redrawn Congressional District 23. There is no incumbent in this district, but it is very similar to the old District 22, where Democrat Lois Frankel is currently serving. The biggest changes include a removal of all areas west of State Road 7 and the addition of Riviera Beach, making this a more favorable district for Democrats.
Frankel has two challengers in this race, Victoria Doyle and Mark Piper. The congresswoman has been in the U.S. House since 2013.
"I've had thousands of votes...thousands. That's your really most important responsibility is your thousands of votes and I always, I believe I have reflected the values of this community. That's why the've reelected me a few times."
Doyle, an attorney, claims that in all her time in office, Frankel has mostly passed commemorative bills.
"I would say that she and Congress in general have not done enough to help regular people."
But Frankel points out her high-ranking positions within the House Appropriations Committee.
"And it is the committee that actually writes the budget for the country, our almost $2 trillion budget. And I am on two of the most prominent committees and now (the) highest ranking Democrat on one."
Doyle believes she's what Congress needs.
"I am the change candidate. I take no PAC or corporate money which I consider to be legalized corruption."
Among the things Doyle says are not being done by Congress that should be...
"Universal healthcare, like an infusion of investment into affordable housing, education, small business loans."
As for our other candidate, Mark Piper...
"I am a small business owner. I've been employing 15 to 20 people for over 20 years in the area, creating jobs, creating taxpayers."
The Palm Beach Atlantic University graduate holds a Masters in business administration and started a data collection business that now operates as a digital media production company for car dealerships.
"Me as an entrepreneur with a lot of background in accounting, economics, finance, management, statistics...I know we can do better in Congress by just having the ability to understand a balance sheet, an income statement and the things that cause inflation."
Hear more from all of the candidates in this primary in the audio players above.
The winner of the Democrat primary will face the winner of the Republican primary, previously featured here..