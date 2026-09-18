NPA Candidate For Governor Charles Burkett Says He's 'In It To Win It'

There will be eight candidates for the governor's race on your ballot this November. While most of the focus has been on the top two, Republican Byron Donalds and Democrat David Jolly, former Mayor of Surfside Charles Burkett is running as a No-Party-Affiliated candidate.

He touts himself as Donalds without what he calls his 'baggage and being bought and paid for,' and Jolly without the 'sellout to the woke, hard Left fanatics.' Burkett expands on his description of the GOP nominee.

"He is so bought and paid for that he can't make any choices on his own. Everything he does is scripted. It's already pre-ordained."

Donalds has rejected those accusations, which were also lobbed at him by Jolly, who accuses him of being controlled by the special interests in the tech industry and others. Donalds insists he's 'not bought and paid for by anybody.'

We asked for Burkett's thoughts on AI data centers.

"The beauty about the internet is these data centers can go anywhere in the country...anywhere. And right now, Florida has a population problem. We're jamming ten pounds of population into a 5-pound bag. And as far as the data centers go, I don't like them and if anybody is going to approve it, the people of the county that's going to enterain it has to vote in referendum on whether or not they want it."