Waldron Challenges Baxter In PBC Commission District 6 Race

There are two races for the Palm Beach County Commission in November. In our Election Spotlight this morning, we're focusing on the one for District 6, which covers areas like Wellington, Royal Palm Beach and other parts of western Palm Beach County.

Republican Sara Baxter is the incumbent, currently serving as County Mayor, and after prevailing in the August Primary she faces the Democrat nominee, former State Representative Katherine Waldron.

The county commission last week approved a moratorium for up to one year on any new large-scale AI data centers. That's something Waldron had been calling for.

"They're not really making money and there is over a trillion dollars in stricter financing going around to build these things. So my concern is also that it will be built and then maybe they go bust or whatever. And that is why when I spoke out against Project Tango, I specifically suggested that at the very least there should be some type of performance bond included in that to protect the community."

She also voices concerns about water usage, despite a state law that regulates that and keeps Floridians from paying more for electricity due to data center usage.