CD 25 - Singer, Moskowitz, Libertarian Jassenoff & A Write-In Candidate Face-Off

In our Election Spotlight this morning, we're featuring the race for Congressional District 25, which now runs along the coast of southern Palm Beach County and into stretches of Broward and Miami-Dade.
There's no true incumbent in this newly revamped district but Democrat Jared Moskowitz is the current U.S. House member running in this race.
Repeated attempts to reach him for this story were unsuccessful. He's facing three candidates, including Republican Scott Singer, who is an attorney.
Singer says that a lot of what he did as Mayor of Boca Raton is exactly what we need in Washington.
"I cut the tax rate seven straight times. My opponent voted for the biggest tax hike in American history. I led 21 streamlining initiatives that cut permitting time by more than 60 percent and lowered costs for families, for homeowners, for businesses."
Also running is Libertarian candidate Peter Jassenoff. He says professionally he does pharmaceutical research as a data administrator.
It's his first time running for any political office and while Jassenoff admits he doesn't have a realistic chance of winning this race, he explains his reason for getting in.
"It was more just about representing the Libertarian party. I felt like there was not enough representation. I was just trying to get more representation. Trying to get more, exposure I guess is a better word so that people understand that there is more than just Democrat and Republican to vote for."
Both Jassenoff and Singer also talk about some the issues in District 25 and you can hear those interviews in full.
There is also a write-in candidate in this race. Michaelangelo Hamilton is an NPA.