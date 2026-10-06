CD 25 - Singer, Moskowitz, Libertarian Jassenoff & A Write-In Candidate Face-Off

In our Election Spotlight this morning, we're featuring the race for Congressional District 25, which now runs along the coast of southern Palm Beach County and into stretches of Broward and Miami-Dade.

There's no true incumbent in this newly revamped district but Democrat Jared Moskowitz is the current U.S. House member running in this race.

Repeated attempts to reach him for this story were unsuccessful. He's facing three candidates, including Republican Scott Singer, who is an attorney.

Singer says that a lot of what he did as Mayor of Boca Raton is exactly what we need in Washington.

"I cut the tax rate seven straight times. My opponent voted for the biggest tax hike in American history. I led 21 streamlining initiatives that cut permitting time by more than 60 percent and lowered costs for families, for homeowners, for businesses."