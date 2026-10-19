Frankel Seeks 8th Term In Congress & Faces Head-To-Head Matchup With Adeimy

In our Election Spotlight this morning, two weeks from election day, is the newly revamped Congressional District 23.

Democrat Congresswoman Lois Frankel is the incumbent in District 22, but with redistricting this one covers much of the area that she has been representing, including Mar-a-Lago. The district is becoming more favorable for Democrats after shedding Wellington and absorbing predominantly Black neighborhoods in Riviera Beach and West Palm Beach.

Frankel was first elected to Congress in 2012 after serving two terms as the Mayor of West Palm Beach of spending time in the Florida House prior to that.

She speaks about a desire for Democrats to take control of Congress and put a stop to what she calls the 'really obscene policies of Donald Trump.'

"Basically their agenda has made us sicker, poorer and less secure."

Frankel bashes the money that's been spent on the war with Iran and what she refers to as 'out of control' ICE agents.

"And we need to shift that money to things that people need...affordable childcare, affordable housing and most importantly affordable healthcare."

The representative claims she is for an orderly system of immigration and Border security, and wants to see ICE reformed rather than abolished.