Mast Faces 2 Challengers In The General Election For His Congressional District 21 Seat

We're highlighting the race for Congressional District 21 in the Election Spotlight this morning.

Republican Brian Mast has been in the U.S. House since 2016 and is seeking a sixth term. He's facing two challengers, Democrat James Martin and NPA candidate Alexander Cooke.

Mast is a wounded U.S. Army war veteran who chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee. He talks about the war with Iran and acknowledges that nobody likes higher gas prices, but...

"We're not going to be a country that allows us to be attacked by Iran week in, week out. We're going to bring this to an end and they're definitely not going to have a nuclear weapon. It had to take place. But they don't have much that they can do. Their Navy was destroyed. Their Air Force is destroyed...all of their nuclear facilities, destroyed. They don't have much to do but throw rocks."