Mast Faces 2 Challengers In The General Election For His Congressional District 21 Seat

We're highlighting the race for Congressional District 21 in the Election Spotlight this morning.
Republican Brian Mast has been in the U.S. House since 2016 and is seeking a sixth term. He's facing two challengers, Democrat James Martin and NPA candidate Alexander Cooke.
Mast is a wounded U.S. Army war veteran who chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee. He talks about the war with Iran and acknowledges that nobody likes higher gas prices, but...
"We're not going to be a country that allows us to be attacked by Iran week in, week out. We're going to bring this to an end and they're definitely not going to have a nuclear weapon. It had to take place. But they don't have much that they can do. Their Navy was destroyed. Their Air Force is destroyed...all of their nuclear facilities, destroyed. They don't have much to do but throw rocks."
The No-Party-Affiliated (NPA) candidate, Alexander Cooke, has different thoughts about the Iran situation.
"We lost. It's time to be leaders and step up and realize that we made a collosal mistake. If we keep burning $7.5 billion a month, that deficit of $40 trillion...it's going to go up much faster. Our interest rates are going to climb more."
The Congressional Budget Office and military officials contend that ongoing operations in Iran actually average between $2 billion and $3 billion per month. One-time Republican Cooke is the former Mayor of Juno Beach and operates his own financial advisory firm.
Democrat James Martin is a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard who also served at the White House as Chief of Staff for National Security Affairs and Executive Secretary of the Office of the Vice President under both Kamala Harris and JD Vance. Harris has endorsed Martin's campaign.
"I am laser-focused on, whether you're a Democrat, whether you're a Republican, whether you're an Independent, I am laser-focused on making your life better. Primarily, in this time period the cost of living crisis, in my view, is out of hand and that's a large part of what I'm going to be focused on once elected."
Martin challenges some of Mast's decisions and votes in the House and you can hear more about that and the issue of clean water from all three candidates in the audio players above.