GOP Palm Beach County Commissioner Woodward Faces A Democrat Challenger

The race for the Palm Beach County Commission District 4 seat is in our Election Spotlight.
The incumbent is Republican Marci Woodward who has not responded to my attempts to set up an interview. She was first elected in 2022 and is seeking a second term.
Woodward is being challenged by Democrat Curtis Calabrese. He's a veteran who flew for the U.S. Navy and is now a commercial airline pilot and former FAA accident investigator. Calabrese was born and raised in Palm Beach County and says his family had lived here for over 80 years, but things have changed...
"And everyone's moved. They've all moved to Georgia and it's because of the overdevelopment, the traffic and the affordability. So I'm one of the last people left here in Palm Beach County of my whole family and of course they want me to move to Georgia as well. But I think that our home is worth fighting for and that's why I decided to run."
We spoke about Amendment 3, with Calabrese saying he is voting 'no' on the proposal to increase Florida's non-school homestead exemption, claiming it would lead to a loss of essential services, despite the measure outlining that remaining property taxes should fund critical needs. The candidate puts some of the onus to help homeowners on the County Commission.
"Do I think that homeowners deserve a break? Absolutely. I think our county commission has overspent. You know, all of our housing prices increased significantly over the pandemic and that was a great opportunity for our county commissioners to take a step back to reduce the millage rates and give people a little bit of a break rather than giving a blank check and continuing to spend at a higher level. And they didn't take that opportunity. Instead, they continued to spend and as a result of that here we are in this position where all of our residents of Florida are really pissed off. And so am I."
Still, Calabrese says any increase in the homestead exemption should be rolled out slower, with more financial analysis.
Other issues discussed include Flock cameras and AI data centers.