GOP Palm Beach County Commissioner Woodward Faces A Democrat Challenger

The race for the Palm Beach County Commission District 4 seat is in our Election Spotlight.

The incumbent is Republican Marci Woodward who has not responded to my attempts to set up an interview. She was first elected in 2022 and is seeking a second term.

Woodward is being challenged by Democrat Curtis Calabrese. He's a veteran who flew for the U.S. Navy and is now a commercial airline pilot and former FAA accident investigator. Calabrese was born and raised in Palm Beach County and says his family had lived here for over 80 years, but things have changed...

"And everyone's moved. They've all moved to Georgia and it's because of the overdevelopment, the traffic and the affordability. So I'm one of the last people left here in Palm Beach County of my whole family and of course they want me to move to Georgia as well. But I think that our home is worth fighting for and that's why I decided to run."