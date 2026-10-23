Palm Beach State House Race Continues To Get National Attention After Flipping Blue Last Spring

A formerly red district in the Florida House is in our Election Spotlight this morning.

You may remember, there was a special election last March for the vacant District 87 seat. That race made national headlines when the district, which includes Mar-a-Lago, flipped as Democrat Emily Gregory defeated Republican Jon Maples by just over 2 percentage points.

The former Republican seat-holder, Mike Caruso, had won the 2024 election by 19 points and Trump carried the district by nearly 10 points.

This race is now a rematch. Gregory works in healthcare policy management and operates a nonprofit that focuses on fitness for new mothers. She credits her win last spring, partially on focusing on the issues rather than partisan attacks.

"I am very interested in lowering the temperature and reducing the divisivness and the 'us vs. them.' I am very interested in being a person that is bringing our community together."