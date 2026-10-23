Palm Beach State House Race Continues To Get National Attention After Flipping Blue Last Spring

A formerly red district in the Florida House is in our Election Spotlight this morning.
You may remember, there was a special election last March for the vacant District 87 seat. That race made national headlines when the district, which includes Mar-a-Lago, flipped as Democrat Emily Gregory defeated Republican Jon Maples by just over 2 percentage points.
The former Republican seat-holder, Mike Caruso, had won the 2024 election by 19 points and Trump carried the district by nearly 10 points.
This race is now a rematch. Gregory works in healthcare policy management and operates a nonprofit that focuses on fitness for new mothers. She credits her win last spring, partially on focusing on the issues rather than partisan attacks.
"I am very interested in lowering the temperature and reducing the divisivness and the 'us vs. them.' I am very interested in being a person that is bringing our community together."
Gregory is running as a 'Center Left' Democrat, but we asked her about a Congresswoman Lois Frankel press conference that she was a part of, railing against the ending of Temporary Protected Status for Haitians. The State Rep says she sees that as a "centrist" position in District 87.
"I think we know that we have a workforce that is very largely comprised of Haitian immigrants that are working incredibly hard in our skilled nursing facilities, in our food and beverage, home health. And those protections to be ripped away, I was disappointed to see."
Maples is a financial planner and former Lake Clarke Shores town councilman who calls himself a "Conservative Outsider." He rejects Gregory's self-imposed "Centrist" label.
"It's definitely not the case I mean you can't be endorsed by an Angie Nixon and have her kind of leading the charge and directing where you go and learning from her and not be influenced by the Democratic Socialist agenda."
While the endorsement section of Gregory's campaign website does not feature Nixon, we found this video posted by Nixon ahead of that special election in March.
In it, Nixon says there was someone "about to hand the biggest L to Donald Trump in his own backyard. She goes by the name of Emily Gregory."
Amendment 3 has been a key topic of discussion in this and other races ahead of Election Day.
Gregory calls the property tax amendment a 'tax shift' rather than a tax cut and says there were no fiscal impact studies conducted before the vote to put this amendment on your ballot.
"This was, in my view, an irresponsible proposal and it will have a catastrophic effect on our municipalities and thus our economy."
Gregory says that she supported a $100,000 increase in the Homestead Exemption, rather than one that will increase to $250,000 over two years and then could lead to the total elimination of non-school property taxes.
Maples is a staunch supporter of Amendment 3 and says things have run smoothly through multiple iterations of homestead exemption increases and changes regarding portability.
"Over the years in the history of Florida when this has been approved, the world didn't come crashing down, the economy didn't collapse. Everything that she's saying is irresponsible because the history says, well all those things didn't occur over the last six times that this has been on the amendment over the course of this history of the state of Florida."
Fixing affordability issues in Florida is something that is on the platforms of both candidates.