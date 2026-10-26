Roth Vs. Silvers: 2 Former State Reps Duke It Out For Vacant Senate Seat

Two former state representatives are battling it out for an open state Senate seat. Democrat Lori Berman is termed out after eight years in the Senate and that race for District 26 is in our Election Spotlight.
The candidates are Republican Rick Roth and Democrat David Silvers, both of whom left Tallahassee in 2024. Roth is a farmer who operates his large, family-owned farm in Belle Glade which provides the community with a vast variety of crops.
On why he's running to get back into the Legislature.
"I solve problems everyday. We need more common sense. We need accountability. We need to make sure that government is spending its money correctly. That's a big problem for government. We need more oversight. We need to make sure that money is going in the right place."
Silvers is president of a publishing company with a background as an executive of a cable system. He also holds an MBA and a law degree.
Silvers says he initially ran for office to become what he calls a "champion for public education." On what he feels makes him the better candidate.
"Because quite frankly I'm effective. As the state rep for eight years, passing seven mental health bills, a criminal justice bill that the Board of Governors, the state university system that oversees the 12 public universities in Florida...that organization came to me every year for six years to run their priority legislation."
The two men differ in their thoughts on the property tax amendment, with Silvers being a flat-out "No."
"The current iteration of Amendment 3, it's just not conducive to save Florida moving Florida because the way the current version of Amendment 3, you're cutting back on social services like police and fire and ambulatory services which I find to be very concerning."
Roth would've preferred that something was included in the amendment to give tax breaks to people who own properties that they rent out. Still, he supports it...
"People need to remember that this will be the third time that we've done homestead exemptions in the Constitution, if it passes, and we're just going to return back to where we were fifty years ago where about 30 to 40 percent of your taxes is protected or exempted by homestead exemption. Right now, we're down to 16 percent. But we do need another homestead exemption."
AI data centers is another topic discussed by both candidates.