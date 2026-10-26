Roth Vs. Silvers: 2 Former State Reps Duke It Out For Vacant Senate Seat

Two former state representatives are battling it out for an open state Senate seat. Democrat Lori Berman is termed out after eight years in the Senate and that race for District 26 is in our Election Spotlight.

The candidates are Republican Rick Roth and Democrat David Silvers, both of whom left Tallahassee in 2024. Roth is a farmer who operates his large, family-owned farm in Belle Glade which provides the community with a vast variety of crops.

On why he's running to get back into the Legislature.

"I solve problems everyday. We need more common sense. We need accountability. We need to make sure that government is spending its money correctly. That's a big problem for government. We need more oversight. We need to make sure that money is going in the right place."