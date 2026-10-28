'MAGA' Meg Weinberger Faces 2 Opponents In Her Bid For Reelection To State House 94 Seat

In our Election Spotlight just five days before Election Day, the race for Florida House District 94.
Republican State Representative Meg Weinberger had no primary opponents but faces two challengers in the general election. She's earned the nickname "MAGA Meg" after working to get our local airport and Southern Boulevard renamed in honor of President Trump. She also has the president's endorsement. But Weinberger says there's much more to her and her first term in office.
"You know, I think that they should pay attention. I've passed legislation regarding foster care and stronger penalties with animal cruelty. We now have a database for those convicted of animal cruelty. Obviously, I've brought appropriations to some areas that never received one."
In a second term, affordability would be amid her top priorities for Floridians.
"Making sure life is affordable. You know, Amendment 3 is on the ballot and that will be a huge, that would help a lot of families. I did vote for it. I support Amendment 3. I think that we have to budget, the government has to budget as well."
Weinberger operates an animal sanctuary.
No-Party-Affiliated Candidate Doug Barrow operates a hospitality management company and says his daughters pushed him to run for office. He says his business experience would come in handy in Tallahassee.
"I'm fiscally responsible to investors...creating budgets that make sense, spending appropriately where it's needed and sometimes making decisions not to spend where it's not needed."
Barrow takes a hard stance against AI data centers, writing "No Data Centers. Period" on his campaign website. He says if the people don't want them in their backyards, then the companies behind AI will have to figure things out for themselves.
"Look if I said I'm going to build this giant resort on the beach with megawatts of light beaming out into the ocean and people say 'Hey, we have sea turtles. We're worried about the sea turtles.' Am I just able to say 'Well China has a big resort so I should have one too. We've got to have this or else we're not going to be competitive in the hospitality market.' No, I've gotta go figure out red lights. I've gotta go figure out how to make this work."
Weinberger says the data centers are necessary but doesn't want them placed too close to residential neighborhoods or schools. She has voiced concerns over the location of the proposed Project Tango.
Democrat Elizabeth Holmes is a public school teacher who has not responded to our attempts to have her on the air.