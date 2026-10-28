'MAGA' Meg Weinberger Faces 2 Opponents In Her Bid For Reelection To State House 94 Seat

In our Election Spotlight just five days before Election Day, the race for Florida House District 94.

Republican State Representative Meg Weinberger had no primary opponents but faces two challengers in the general election. She's earned the nickname "MAGA Meg" after working to get our local airport and Southern Boulevard renamed in honor of President Trump. She also has the president's endorsement. But Weinberger says there's much more to her and her first term in office.

"You know, I think that they should pay attention. I've passed legislation regarding foster care and stronger penalties with animal cruelty. We now have a database for those convicted of animal cruelty. Obviously, I've brought appropriations to some areas that never received one."

In a second term, affordability would be amid her top priorities for Floridians.

"Making sure life is affordable. You know, Amendment 3 is on the ballot and that will be a huge, that would help a lot of families. I did vote for it. I support Amendment 3. I think that we have to budget, the government has to budget as well."

Weinberger operates an animal sanctuary.