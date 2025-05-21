FDLE & IRC Sheriff's Office Round Up Sex Offenders For Not Complying

Two Florida sex offenders are back in custody after failing to comply with registration laws.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says 52-year old Terry Glispy and 21-year old Nicolas Ospina-De La Hoz were arrested as part of a joint operation between the agency and the Indian River County Sheriff's Office. Both were taken into custody this month.

Glispy faces charges of failure to report a change in vehicles owned and knowingly providing false information.

De La Hoz is charged with failing to report after moving and failure to report changes to employment information.

The FDLE is cracking down on sexual predators and offenders who are not complying with Florida's registration laws.