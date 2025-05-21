Palm Beach County Teacher Charged With Child Abuse On Student

A Palm Beach County school teacher who also coaches girls beach volleyball is accused of assaulting a student with a whiteboard during class.

The School District says 52-year-old Christopher Winkles picked up a large whiteboard and struck the girl on her thighs as he demanded she take off her hoodie last month.

The girl claims the blow left a mark on her leg and was loud enough to alarm several other students at Santaluces High School. A police report notes that Winkles had previously "messed" with the alleged victim but had always apologized afterward.

Three other students corroborated her story. Winkles is charged with child abuse without great bodily harm.