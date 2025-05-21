Palm Beach Gym Reverses Locker Room Policy

The owner of a Palm Beach Gardens gym has reversed its locker room policy after a warning from Florida's attorney general.

A complaint came in to James Uthmeier's office that Life Time Fitness was allowing men to use the women's locker room, which he says violates Florida's "Safety in Private Spaces Act".

The gym owner says he carefully reviewed Uthmeier's interpretation of the Palm Beach County ordinance and that they will comply with the AG's legal opinion while also "remaining committed to welcoming all members" at the fitness center.

Uthmeier has indicated that there have been similar complaints about other businesses across the state and he intends to send out warnings to other violators of state law.