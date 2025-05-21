PBSO Deputy Fired For 'Inappropriate' Text Messages To 18-Year-Old Girls

A Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy has been fired for sending inappropriate text messages to 18-year old girls who were friends of his son's girlfriend.

Former Deputy Eric Devaul sent the flirtatious messages to the two high school students, with some of those texts sent while he was on duty.

While a detective determined that Devaul did not violate any state laws, an internal affairs investigation found that his actions violated the department's code of conduct.

One of the girls says that in one of the text messages, Devaul asked her if she wanted to help him shower and made comments about using handcuffs.

Another student says he appeared in his Sheriff's cruiser as she was walking home from school, activated his emergency lights and asked her where she lived.

Devaul had been with PBSO for eleven years.