Florida AG Honors 'Law Enforcement Team Of The Year' That Arrested Routh

Several deputies in Martin and Palm Beach counties, as well as dispatchers, were honored today with the first-ever "Law Enforcement Team of the Year" award.

"Now when I meet honorees, I hear the same thing over and over again...you say 'I was just doing my job, sir. I was just following protocols.' Well today, we're not going to let you get away with that."

Attorney General James Uthmeier was in Stuart to give the honors to the team that busted Ryan Routh in September.

"Here in Florida, we love our law enforcement. We fight everyday to be the safest state in the country and it is a promise that we are only able to deliver on because of your hard work. So thank you."