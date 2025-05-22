Florida AG Honors 'Law Enforcement Team Of The Year' That Arrested Routh

Several deputies in Martin and Palm Beach counties, as well as dispatchers, were honored today with the first-ever "Law Enforcement Team of the Year" award.
"Now when I meet honorees, I hear the same thing over and over again...you say 'I was just doing my job, sir. I was just following protocols.' Well today, we're not going to let you get away with that."
Attorney General James Uthmeier was in Stuart to give the honors to the team that busted Ryan Routh in September.
"Here in Florida, we love our law enforcement. We fight everyday to be the safest state in the country and it is a promise that we are only able to deliver on because of your hard work. So thank you."
Routh was picked up along I-95 in Martin County, soon after he's accused of pointing a rifle through a fence at President Trump's West Palm Beach golf course while the then-candidate was on the greens.
Sheriff John Budensiek announced the names of the honorees, getting laughter after sharing one name.
"K-9 Deputy Alex Mercado. His dog is still upset that it did not get a bite that day. He was ready to bite."
The majority of the names are Martin Sheriff's employees, but one works for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and Budensiek says that corporal had a big part in catching Routh.
"Ironically, this corporal had been with, if I understand it correctly, Eric Trump target-practicing in St. Lucie County. And as this is unfolding, he's getting information from Secret Service and his counterparts down in Palm Beach County, relaying them to our tact guys and road patrol here."
Uthmeier says that he decided to give out the inaugural award because the full team of law enforcement personnel deserve the accolades.
Routh is facing trial in both federal and state courts on charges related to the alleged assassination attempt.