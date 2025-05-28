Jupiter Man Charged With Shooting At 4 People At Abacoa Golf Course

A Jupiter man faces four counts of attempted second-degree murder after police say he fired multiple shots at a group of golfers.

It happened last night at Abacoa Golf Course and led to an "active threat" going off at the nearby Florida Atlantic University campus.

Jupiter Police Chief Michael Barbera says that officers realized which home the shots were fired from.

"We set up on that house. The SWAT team, the crisis negotiators eventually made contact with a couple of people in the house. They were called out. They surrendered peacefully."

27-year old Daniel Nobile was arrested and a handgun was seized from the scene.

The victims say they have no prior interactions with the suspect.