Two New Laws Cracking Down On Animal Cruelty Signed By DeSantis

Two new laws signed by Governor DeSantis today in Palm Beach.

The governor visited Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Loxahatchee, where he said there are too many cases of animal cruelty in our state.

"One of the worst examples was the case of Dexter, a shelter dog in Pinellas County who was adopted, only to be found brutally decapitated just four days later."

Now "Dexter's Law" will mean harsher penalties for those guilty of especially heinous cases. It also sets up an offender database with FDLE.

"Trooper's Law" was also signed today.