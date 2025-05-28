Two New Laws Cracking Down On Animal Cruelty Signed By DeSantis

Two new laws signed by Governor DeSantis today in Palm Beach.
The governor visited Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Loxahatchee, where he said there are too many cases of animal cruelty in our state.
"One of the worst examples was the case of Dexter, a shelter dog in Pinellas County who was adopted, only to be found brutally decapitated just four days later."
Now "Dexter's Law" will mean harsher penalties for those guilty of especially heinous cases. It also sets up an offender database with FDLE.
"Trooper's Law" was also signed today.
"Leaving a dog chained up in the path of an ongoing storm is inhumane and under this law, it will be a crime that carries up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine."
It's named after a bull terrier found abandoned and tied to a fence along I-75 near Tampa as Hurricane Milton was on its way with the floodwaters rising.
"Trooper's Law sends a clear message, Florida will not tolerate cruelty towards animals, especially in times of crisis."
Among those with DeSantis was FHP Trooper Orlando Morales, who rescued "Trooper," along with former Palm Beach County Commissioner/Mayor Dave Kerner, currently Executive Director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.