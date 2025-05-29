City Commission Approves 18-Story Condo Directly Across From Mar-A-Lago

The West Palm Beach City Commission has given unanimous approval to a new 18-story luxury residential tower directly across the Intracoastal from Mar-a-Lago.

This week's vote means the complex will be built at 3705 South Flagler Drive, where the three-story Flagler House condo building currently sits.

There are 39-units in the current building, which was constructed back in 1962, and the Kolter Group and Perko Development say there will be the same number of units spread out across all 18 floors.

The building will also feature a two-story parking garage.

Developers offered about $700,000 to each of the owners of the Flagler House condos to make way for the new building.

Construction on the new project is set to begin this fall.