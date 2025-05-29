'I Was Pissed!' Golfer Reacts To Being Shot At While Playing At Abacoa

A man arrested for firing shots at a group of golfers in Jupiter has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

27-year old Daniel Nobile is charged with four counts of attempted second degree murder after Tuesday night's incident.

"Are you freaking kidding me? I mean, is this really happening?"

U.S. Navy veteran Lee Wiltsey was one of the golfers playing in a league at Abacoa Golf Club. He describes his first thoughts when the shots were fired.

Wiltsey tells CBS 12 News that a fellow golfer noticed Nobile holding a gun on the patio of his home and told him not to point the weapon in their direction.

That's when the shots were fired.

"I was just mad. I was like 'How dare you! We've done nothing to you!' I mean, there's absolutely no good reason for it. I mean, I was pissed!"

Police say the suspect fired at least six shots towards the golfers.

His attorney says Nobile is Autistic, but the man has faced multiple felony charges, including drugs and firearms offenses. He'll be back in court June 10th.