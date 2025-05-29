PSC Holds Public Hearing In WPB For Input On FPL's $9B Rate Hike Request

Florida Power and Light wants a nearly $9 billion increase in its base rate over four years and more Floridians are able to have their say this evening.

The Florida Public Service Commission has been hosting events throughout the state and they'll be at the Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County in West Palm Beach at 6 p.m.

FPL says the hikes are needed to continue investments in critical infrastructure and technologies, plus meet customer growth and demand.

The company claims its proposed less than $200 annual hike for the average residential customer by 2029 would be well below the national average.

Those fighting the increase say the PSC in January already approved FPL's $1.2-billion increase for hurricane recovery.