Sheriff: Animal Abuse Happens 'Everyday' In Palm Beach County

Palm Beach County's sheriff speaks out about animal cruelty after two new laws were signed by Governor DeSantis. Ric Bradshaw says crimes involving animals happen on a regular basis.

"I can't give you a number per day, but it happens everyday."

The sheriff was with the governor at Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Loxahatchee this week where "Trooper's Law" and "Dexter's Law" were signed.

The latter will bring harsher penalties for people convicted of aggravated animal cruelty.

Because it happened before the law takes effect, "Dexter's Law" won't apply to a case out of Lake Worth, where a man was arrested last month for dragging three chihuahuas behind his truck for hundreds of miles.

"You've just got to say to yourself 'Who is this guy?' and what kind of mental problems has he got."

"Trooper's Law" was named after a bull terrier left tied to a fence along a Florida Interstate while Hurricane Milton was on its way.