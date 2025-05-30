Gov. DeSantis: There'll Be Hurricane Sales Tax Holiday 'One Way Or Another'

No budget means no sales tax holidays, and that includes one for disaster preparedness.

Governor Ron DeSantis says one of those should be starting tomorrow, but it's not. That's because the Legislature has not yet passed a budget.

That's despite this year's session wrapping up in early May.

"We will have something in effect from a budget and tax perspective by the end of this month (June), because that's the end of the fiscal year. And there's no way that we are going to allow the Legislature to just not do their job."

And he says "one way or another" there will be a sales tax holiday this year on hurricane supplies.

He also expects there to be one for back-to-school supplies, among other tax holidays in 2025.