Gov. DeSantis: There'll Be Hurricane Sales Tax Holiday 'One Way Or Another'

No budget means no sales tax holidays, and that includes one for disaster preparedness.
Governor Ron DeSantis says one of those should be starting tomorrow, but it's not. That's because the Legislature has not yet passed a budget.
That's despite this year's session wrapping up in early May.
"We will have something in effect from a budget and tax perspective by the end of this month (June), because that's the end of the fiscal year. And there's no way that we are going to allow the Legislature to just not do their job."
And he says "one way or another" there will be a sales tax holiday this year on hurricane supplies.
He also expects there to be one for back-to-school supplies, among other tax holidays in 2025.
The governor spoke about the importance of hurricane prep at a Home Depot in Jupiter this morning.
He also touched on condo relief, saying he will be signing a bill "shortly" that will give condo associations another year to conduct inspections and allow them to access lines of credits and loans to build up reserves, rather than assessing property owners tens of thousands of dollars.
The legislation came about after new regulations passed following the Surfside tragedy. Those regulations resulted in condo owners, many of them seniors on fixed incomes, having to sell their property.