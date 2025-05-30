No Decision From Federal Judge On Whether To Hold Florida AG In Contempt

A Miami federal judge has delayed a decision on whether to hold Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier in contempt of court for violating her ruling in an illegal immigration case.

Obama-appointee U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams heard arguments yesterday regarding Uthmeier's violation of her temporary restraining order to stop enforcing a new state law that makes it a crime for illegal immigrants to enter Florida after illegally crossing into the U.S.

After her order in April, the Attorney General sent a letter to law enforcement across the state to continue assisting ICE in a crackdown on illegal immigration.

The judge did not indicate when she would decide on whether to rule on contempt against Uthmeier.