2 Death Investigations Underway Along Treasure Coast

Two death investigations underway along the Treasure Coast, both happening over the weekend.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is treating as a homicide the death of a man found along the side of Martin Highway, near the site of a popular event known as "Mud Fest" on Saturday night. The victim is described as a white male in his late 30s and was discovered unresponsive and covered in blood after 10 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Port St. Lucie Police Department confirms a death investigation near a shopping center along Becker Road on Sunday. Photos from the scene show several police cruisers circling the area of the Shoppes at Veranda Falls around noon, with police tape around the perimeter. No other details were given.