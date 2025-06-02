'Possessed By Demons' - Mom Held Without Bail For Murder Of Her Son

A memorial continues to grow outside a Fort Pierce home in honor of a 6-year old boy who was allegedly killed by his mother, who believed he was possessed by demons.

Flowers and balloons featuring superheroes can be seen at the scene where Ra'Myl Pierre's body was discovered in his bed on Friday.

Authorities were responding to a tip from a school resource officer that the child had not been to school for two weeks.

41-year-old Rhonda Paulynice is charged with second degree murder. She faced a judge on Saturday.

The woman is being held without bail. The medical examiner is expected to release details about the boy's death soon.