Small Plane Crashes Into Atlantic Off The Coast Of Vero Beach

More details will be shared this afternoon about a small plane crash in the Atlantic Ocean.

Three people were rescued after a single-engine aircraft came down around 8:30 last night off the coast of Indian River County, shortly after taking off from the Vero Beach Airport. The Coast Guard says a coordinated rescue operation included deputies, marine units from the sheriff's office as well as local police departments.

Three people were seen swimming in the water near the wreckage and pulled to safety, then taken to the Coast Guard station in Fort Pierce.

The Sheriff's Office says it will have an update at 4 p.m. today.

Meanwhile, the FAA and NTSB are investigating.