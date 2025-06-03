Couple Arrested For Deadly Stabbing Near Mudfest In Martin County

Arrests have been made in a fatal stabbing that happened outside an event called "Mudfest" in Martin County.

The Sheriff's Office announced today that 34-year old Jacob Stevens is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and his 39-year old girlfriend Meagon Brown is accused of being an accessory after the fact.

The sheriff's office got a call from 35-year old Richard Pepe on Saturday night, stating that he had been stabbed. He would later be found dead along Southwest Martin Highway, near Warfield Blvd.

Investigators say the victim was walking away after being involved in an altercation.

The suspects were arrested at their home in Okeechobee County.