Sen. Rick Scott: FEMA Does Not Respond To Hurricanes, They Cut Checks

Florida Senator Rick Scott is not worried about how Florida will come through if the state is hit by a hurricane this season.

Asked by Brian Mudd of the Brian Mudd Show about claims that the Federal Emergency Management Agency is not prepared, the senator says he has been given assurance that is not the case by the head of DHS.

"(DHS Secretary) Kristi Noem was in committee two weeks ago, I asked her if FEMA was ready. She said they are and so is Homeland Security."

Even still, Scott says FEMA does not respond to hurricanes. They respond to requests from the governor. He says the federal agency writes the checks, assuming Congress approves enough money for FEMA to do so.

But it's the state and local governments that will be there to support you after a storm.