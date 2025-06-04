Acclaimed Chef & Accused 'Wife Beater' Charged With 2-Hour Assault

A renowned Michelin-star chef who's starred in two documentaries is accused in the brutal beating of his wife.

It's the second time Jacob Bickelhaupt has allegedly been engaged in domestic abuse, having been accused of assaulting a previous wife several years ago. That case was why his famous restaurant 42 Grams closed.

These days, Bickelhaupt owns Konro in West Palm Beach and his current wife had to be treated at the hospital for what police say was a two-hour beating at the hands of the chef.

She initially claimed to have been in a car crash, but medical staff deemed her injuries were not consistent with that. Evidence of an assault was found at the couple's home.