Man Arrested At Mar-A-Lago Says He Wants To 'Marry Kai,' 'Spread Gospel'

A Texas man has pleaded not guilty after being charged with trespassing at Mar-a-Lago.

23-year-old Anthony Reyes allegedly climbed a wall at President Trump's Palm Beach home early Tuesday morning, telling police that he wanted to "spread the gospel" to the president and marry the president's 18-year-old granddaughter Kai Trump.

Former Secret Service agent Timothy Miller tells CBS 12 News that these types of security breaches raise concerns about protection for high-profile individuals.

"It does not appear at this point that he was there to hurt anybody. Nevertheless, it's still a big problem for the Secret Service when anyone tries to gain unauthorized access into the Mar-a-Lago facility."

The president was not home this time, but he was at Mar-a-Lago on New Year's Eve, when Reyes was issued a warning for a similar incident.