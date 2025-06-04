Martin County's School Cellphone Ban Will Continue In August

One Florida school district has voted to continue its cellphone policy next school year, which is even stricter than a new state law.

Last July, Martin County schools implemented a ban on all wireless communication devices during all school hours and the school board voted yesterday to keep that in effect next fall.

Governor Ron DeSantis last week signed the "Education" bill into law, which bans cellphone use throughout the school day in elementary and middle schools. Martin's ban includes high schools as well.

More than 4,300 referrals were given out to over 700 students during the school year that just wrapped up last week.

Devices that were confiscated were returned to the parents or guardians.

School District officials say that since the ban went into effect, they've seen an overall decline in bullying and an increase in student focus and outcomes.