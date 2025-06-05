7 West Palm Beach Police Officers Charged In Deadly Crash During Chase

We know more about seven West Palm Beach police officers facing charges in connection to a deadly crash last year that happened during a police chase.

It started when police tried to pull over a driver in July of 2024, but 23-year-old Neoni Copeland sped off.

Officers pursued him at high speeds onto I-95 South and then off the interstate in Boynton Beach.

The police report notes Copeland and at least one of three West Palm Beach police cruisers were going well over 100 miles per hour.

Copeland crashed into a car, killing 57-year-old Marchia Pochette and her two-months pregnant daughter, 27-year-old Jenice Woods.

The officers were all placed on paid leave after the incident and three are now charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death, which is a first-degree felony. They are Austin Danielovich, Pierre Etienne and Christopher Rekdahl.

They are also charged with official misconduct, along with the other four officers...Michael Borgen, William Loayx, Brandan Stedfelt and Darien Thomas.

Palm Beach County State Attorney Alexcia Cox calls the officers' actions a "disturbing betrayal of the public trust."

All seven officers made their first court appearance yesterday and granted $120,000 bond.

