Delray Beach Police Chief Resigns After 29 Years With The Agency

The Delray Beach Police Chief has submitted his resignation after nearly 30 years with the agency.

In a letter, Chief Russ Mager writes that he wants to "extend his heartfelt thanks to the City and his colleagues for their support and guidance," calling the experience "invaluable."

The chief isn't offering a reason for why he's stepping down, but Vice Mayor Rob Long tells CBS 12 News that unresolved contract negotiations between the city and the police union have contributed to staffing shortages.

"I'm not one to raise an alarm but I do want folks to know that our police department is in trouble right now."

City Commissioner Juli Casale explains why there is an unresolved contract with the Police Benevolent Association.

"For years I've been saying our expenses are outpacing our revenues and now we're feeling it. We cannot afford the contract."

Last month, the police chief wrote a letter warning that the department's workforce was shrinking, forcing the reassignment of officers from specialized units to fill gaps. There are 15 positions remaining unfilled, but officials insist there are enough officers to keep residents safe.

Mager grew up in South Florida and first joined Delray PD in June of 1996, becoming police chief in August of 2022. His last day will be July 4th.